Good News For Air Travellers: Air India Express Announces 4 New Routes From Odisha

Air India Express has announced four new flight routes to bolster the connectivity of Bhubaneswar. The new flight routes will connect Bhubaneswar to Jaipur, Lucknow, Kochi, and Patna. These cities are not only important regional centres but also vibrant cultural hubs, offering enhanced access to business and tourism. The launch of the services is set to take place in early 2025.

Jaipur and Kochi: The flights to Jaipur and Kochi will commence on 3rd January 2025, with services scheduled four times a week for Jaipur and daily for Kochi.

Lucknow: Starting 4th January 2025, flights to Lucknow will operate three times a week.

Patna: The Patna route will begin on 15th January 2025, operating daily flights.

Flight Schedules

Enhancing Connectivity

With the addition of these four new routes, Air India Express now operates 104 weekly flights from Bhubaneswar, connecting the city to 11 major domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. Furthermore, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to various cities like Agartala, Goa, Imphal, Jammu, and others.

This expansion not only strengthens the airline’s network within India but also facilitates smoother travel for various groups, including students, professionals, and military personnel stationed at the Chilka Naval Base.

Special Benefits for Diverse Groups

Air India Express offers discounted fares for specific groups, including members of the armed forces, students, senior citizens, doctors, and nurses. These special offers aim to make air travel more accessible and affordable for a wide range of passengers, ensuring that various communities benefit from the airline’s growing network.