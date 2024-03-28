In a significant milestone, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) completed the first flight of the indigenous light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark 1A fighter jet in Bengaluru.

The maiden flight of the Made in India indigenous LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft was completed in Bengaluru by HAL officials. The aircraft, airborne for 15 minutes during its inaugural flight, showcased its capabilities and performance under real-world conditions.

This achievement marks a crucial advancement in India's aerospace industry and underscores the nation's commitment to developing cutting-edge defence technologies.

#WATCH | First flight of the Made in India indigenous LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft has been completed in Bengaluru by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited today. The aircraft was airborne for 15 minutes during its first flight: HAL officials pic.twitter.com/eAw0FgpJ1b — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Tejas Mark-1A

The Tejas Mark-1A is an advanced variant of the LCA Mk-1, already inducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF). It boasts several enhancements, including digital radar warning receivers, a superior AESA radar, advanced beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles, and external self-protection jammer pods, among others. These features significantly enhance its combat readiness and effectiveness in modern warfare scenarios.

Production and Delivery Schedule

HAL, in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based DRDO lab Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), has been conducting rigorous trials and testing phases for the Tejas Mk-1A. The successful maiden flight paves the way for the production and delivery of 83 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft as per the contractual obligations. This production schedule, spanning from March 2024 to February 2028, signifies a crucial phase in strengthening India's defence capabilities.