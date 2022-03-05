Heartbreaking images of damaged world's biggest plane Antonov an225 emerge from Ukraine

A few days ago, the news of Antonov An-225 being destroyed was confirmed, and now the photos of the destroyed world's biggest plane are now on social media platforms. A post showing the remains of Mriya was shared by various Twitter handles.

The images confirm that the destroyed aircraft is Antonov An-225. As per the images, the aircraft has been completely destroyed, and now only parts of it remain. The images of the remains of the aircraft confirm that it was last seen at the Hostomel Airport in Ukraine. As per the flight data, it landed there on 5 February 2022.

The plane was known for its humongous size. The enormous plane carried three jet engines on each wing and more wheels than a normal plane.

Also read: Aviation History: Time when Antonov An-225 Mriya touched the Indian ground for first time

As per the old viral videos on Twitter, an air assault operation was launched at the Hostomel Airport, the last landing place for Antonov An-225. In the video, huge screens of black smoke can be seen rising up from the ground.

The remains of Antonov An-225 Mriya, the largest and heaviest lift aircraft ever operated. Destroyed during Russian assault on Antonov airport on Feb 24, 2022 Another photo of the magnificent plane in flight. RIP pic.twitter.com/LgIMwvJm2E — Dmitri Alperovitch (@DAlperovitch) March 4, 2022

Helicopters may also be seen heading towards Hostomel Airport in another video recorded from a different viewpoint. The airport is only 25 kilometres from Kyiv.

Live TV

#mute