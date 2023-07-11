Helicopter Carrying 6 People Goes Missing in Nepal, Govt Begins Search And Rescue

A helicopter with 6 people on board has gone missing in Nepal, as tweeted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal. The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and went off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time).

“The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning,” Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul.

The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time). There were 5 foreign nationals on the missing chopper and a local pilot.

Manang Air helicopter 9N-AMV (AS 50) which departed from Surke (Solukhumbu) to Kathmandu at 10:05 local time is out of contact.

