Helicopter Carrying 6 People Goes Missing in Nepal, Govt Begins Search And Rescue

The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time) and was carrying 5 foreign nationals.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

A helicopter with 6 people on board has gone missing in Nepal, as tweeted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal. The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and went off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time).

“The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning,” Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul.

The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time). There were 5 foreign nationals on the missing chopper and a local pilot.

"Total persons on board: 6 (5 passengers + 1 captain). Altitude Air helicopter departed from Kathmandu for search and rescue," tweets Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The Nepali govt has deployed an Altitude Air helicopter from Kathmandu for the search and rescue operation.

