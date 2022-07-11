As per a report on the Daily Mail, Britsh Airways passengers were left teary eyed after being trapped in the plane for 90 minutes. A British Airways flight from Nice (France) to Heathrow (London) was due to depart in the evening, but a missed take-off slot forced the plane to wait at the terminal due to rotational delay on the inbound service. Since the plane was already filled with fuel and passengers were inside the plane, the plane kept waiting on the apron for almost an hour and a half without an air conditioning. This left many passengers teary eyed and few of them fell sick as well.

After receiving complaints and seeing the condition of the few passengers, the pilot was forced to let them back on to the aerobridge with the AC to let them cool down. 'It's disgraceful. It is hotter than hell on this plane. British Airways is slowly killing us,' one angry passenger told MailOnline.

'There are some heavy ATC restrictions in France this evening, which delayed them getting a new slot,' a British Airways spokesperson said. A video taken by a passenger showed passengers standing inside the aerobrdige, with some of them crying and others flapping their clothes and magazines in a bid to cool down.

As per MailOnline, after landing, travellers went to the front of the plane to tell crew they were going to 'pass out' on takeoff.

