How Big Is IndiGo's First Boeing 777 Aircraft? Here's A Comparison With Airbus Planes

IndiGo, India's biggest domestic airline recently inducted its first ever wide-body aircraft painted in the brand's blue and white livery. The Boeing 777 plane leased from Turkish Airline landed in India, ahead of its first flight on the Delhi-Istanbul route. The Boeing 777 aircraft has a total seating capacity of 400 passengers. IndiGo, under the codeshare agreement with Turkish Airline, operates the India-Turkey flights on Delhi-Istanbul-Delhi route. The airline deployed its first wide-body plane on the route, using a Boeing 777 painted in the Turkish Airline's livery.

However, for the first time, the airline has got its wide body aircraft in the form of the B777 sporting the airline's white and blue livery. The plane is one of the biggest planes globally, ever since the Boeing 747 and Airbus A380 have gone out of the production. But how big is the Boeing 777 as compared to the other planes in the IndiGo Airline's fleet? Recently, IndiGo shared a picture on the Twitter, highlighting the size difference.

As seen in the pic shared on the Twitter, the Boeing 777 is compared with Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320neo, Airbus A320 and ATR 72-600 aircrafts. The pic reveals the size difference between the narrow body and wide body planes in the IndiGo fleet. The airline said these flights will benefit Indian students traveling to Europe for educational purposes.

Through a codeshare arrangement with Turkish Airlines, IndiGo is providing connectivity to 33 European destinations which includes countries such as Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, the UK, Malta, France, the Czech Republic, Israel, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, and Edinburgh.

These wide-body aircraft have been introduced to meet the growing demand for international travel from India. "These flights will cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions," the airline said in a statement.

"We are pleased to induct our second Boeing 777 aircraft on damp lease, which will operate on the Mumbai-Istanbul route. Through this addition, we are implementing our strategy and delivering on our promise to provide more convenient travel options for people looking to travel between India and Europe this summer," Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said earlier this month.

"Istanbul, being a key stop, is also connecting 33 European destinations via our codeshare connectivity. The new aircraft will not only increase capacity on the route but also help in keeping the fares affordable. We are continually reassuring our customers by delivering on our commitment to being on-time, affordable, courteous, and providing hassle-free connectivity across an unparalleled network."