How to book air ambulance service in case of MEDICAL emergency? Here's a step-by-step guide

India has been witnessing a rise in fatal road accidents and to provide aid to the victims, the Ministry of Civil Aviation recently launched ‘Sanjeevani Seva’ to provide timely help to needy patients, especially those from hilly and remote, and difficult areas. Sanjeevani i.e. helicopter emergency ambulance service from AIIMS Rishikesh will cover every corner of the country, to provide speedy medical outreach with-in the golden hour. Hence, three dedicated helicopter corridors have been built in the country to facilitate the same. Under this service, efforts are being made that this service can be made available in all seasons and at all times. This will provide a stepping stone for spreading the services and improving the medical assistance facilities all over India.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently announced three new projects for enhancing the helicopter sector in the country which includes: Project Akash, Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), and fractional ownership. The government intends to expand medical outreach and access to trauma care services to a wider population across the country using helicopters. Scindia also announced a project - `Akash` to enhance the safety of helicopter operations and provide all-weather day and night access.

The helicopter ambulance service center will be initiated at AIIMS Rishikesh, initially for 6 months under the pilot project. Efforts are being made to make helicopters reach patients within 20 minutes of the first call. The helicopter will have a stretcher and a doctor to carry a patient. A pilot will have the necessary medical equipment. The helicopter will be able to fly a distance of 300 km without refueling. The government will contract with the service operator who can fulfill these conditions.

The center of this entire service will be the helipad of AIIMS Rishikesh, as the area of ​​operation includes mountainous terrain, the air operator will need to provide trained pilots to operate. Air operations will be governed by DGCA rules.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to book an air ambulance service in case of a medical emergency:

1. You can contact the hospital where the patient needs to be transferred or the hospital from where the patient is being transferred. These days, many private charter companies are providing air ambulance facilities as well.

2. The concerned department will then assess the patient’s condition and case report for approval

3. Once approved, the patient will be taken to the air ambulance’s landing zone

4. An air ambulance is equipped with the necessary equipment and primary health staff who will accompany the patient to the final destination. Just like in a normal ambulance, oxygen, blood thinners, and a breathing system are available in an air ambulance. It also has a BP and pulse monitor, along with a heart rate monitor.

5. A patient is then properly strapped to the seat/ stretcher/ air bed, basis the installation inside the plane

6. After taking all necessary air and medical clearances, the plane then lands at the destination

7. In case of booking it from a government hospital, then you will have to contact the government hospital and district administration. After talking to them, depending on the situation, the facility of an ambulance can be availed.

Cost of air ambulance service in case of medical emergency

In India, the average cost of an air ambulance can range from between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per hour, depending upon the distance to the destination hospital, the distance from where the ambulance is flying, and the type of helicopter used.