Hyderabad-Bound IndiGo Flight Lands In Karachi, Pakistan Due To Medical Emergency

A Hyderabad-bound international flight of IndiGo made an emergency landing in Pakistan's Karachi after a passenger experienced a medical emergency on board, the airline said on Thursday. The passenger could not survive and was declared dead on arrival. The incident was reported on Wednesday. "There was a medical emergency on board IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad. The captain diverted the flight to Karachi, where the passenger was attended to by a doctor on arrival," the airline said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive and was declared dead on arrival," it said.

"The flight departed from Karachi after completing formalities and landed in Hyderabad at 0908 IST," the airline added.

In a similar incident reported in August this year, an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur after a medical emergency on board. The passenger was offloaded and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Talking of IndiGo, it has recently announced the extension of its codeshare agreement with Australian flag carrier Qantas. Under this agreement, IndiGo customers will now be able to access four new destinations in Australia - Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane, an airline spokesperson said. It will start with Melbourne, after which Sydney, Perth and Brisbane will go online in the coming weeks

“With the new codeshare routes, IndiGo customers can now fly to Singapore and connect seamlessly to Qantas' flights between Singapore and Melbourne. This partnership signifies the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries, as a part of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement,” said the spokesperson.

In 2022, Qantas and IndiGo had finalised a codeshare partnership enabling the Australian carrier's customers flying on non-stop flights between the two nations to connect to 21 destinations in India on IndiGo.