The US Army is grounding its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters amid fire engine concerns, while Indian Air Force continues to fly the Chinook helicopters. The Indian Air Force has sought details from American defense manufacturer Boeing about the reasons behind the grounding of the US Army’s entire fleet of Chinook helicopters. The IAF operates its fleet of 15 Boeing-made Chinook helicopters which were acquired from the US and inducted into the service in March 2019. US Army Materiel Command made the decision to ground the fleet out of an abundance of caution while they inspect over 70 helicopters that contain a part suspected to be linked to the problem.

"Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter fleet is still operational. India has sought details of the reasons which have led to the grounding of the entire fleet of US Army’s Chinook CH-47 helicopters because of a risk of engine fires," Government officials said when asked about the grounding of the American Army fleet.

As per reports from the US media, the American Army grounded its entire fleet of CH-47 Chinook helicopters because of a risk of engine fires. Wall Street Journal quoted US Army officials saying that they were aware of a small number of engine fires with the helicopters, and the incidents didn’t result in any injuries or deaths. The Indian fleet of Chinook choppers is based out of Chandigarh for operations in the north while another unit is located in Assam for taking care of the northeastern areas.

The grounding of the Chinook helicopters could pose logistical challenges for American soldiers, depending on how long the order lasts. Wall Street Journal citing sources stated that the grounding was targeted at certain Boeing Co. and took effect within about the last 24 hours. The Army has about 400 helicopters in its fleet, one of the US officials said. "The safety of our soldiers is the Army's top priority, and we will ensure our aircraft remain safe and airworthy," an Army spokeswoman said, as per the reports.

The Chinook is a heavy-lift utility helicopter that is used by both regular and special Army forces, ferrying more than four dozen troops or cargo. It has been a staple of the Army`s helicopter fleet for six decades. The Chinook is made by aerospace company Boeing.

