INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023

Independence Day 2023: SpiceJet Announces Airfare Sale, Offers Discounted Air Tickets At 1,515

Independence Day 2023: SpiceJet customers availing this airfare offer can secure their favoured seats by paying a discounted fee of only Rs 15.

Aug 14, 2023

Image for representation

Celebrating the Independence Day 2023, Indian budget air carrier SpiceJet has announced an airfare sale for its flyers. Spicejet has unveiled a sale where flyers can buy air tickets starting at Rs 1,515, which also covers all applicable taxes, to celebrate the Independence Day on August 15. The airline, on microblogging website X (Twitter), said that this offer encompasses an added bonus in the form of a complimentary flight voucher valued at Rs 2,000. Further, customers availing this offer are entitled to secure their seats by paying a fee of Rs 15.

"Give flight to your freedom with SpiceJet's Independence Day Sale. Unbeatable airfares starting at just ₹1515 (inclusive of all taxes). Book your tickets now and avail exciting offers — Get a free flight voucher worth ₹2000 and reserve your preferred seats for just ₹15," SpiceJet mentioned on Twitter.


Meanwhile, the US aviation watchdog FAA has issued a warning about potential overheating issue in certain CFM engines powering the Boeing 737 MAX planes, reported AP. Domestic budget air carriers SpiceJet and Akasa Air currently operate the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with these engines in India.

Around 29 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are operating in the country. SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India have 737 MAX planes on order as well. American aircraft maker Boeing said it has identified the measures to mitigate the issue.

