topStoriesenglish2567834
NewsAviation
AVIATION

India Has Become World's Third-Largest Aviation Market: President Droupadi Murmu

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu said the country's aviation sector is also growing rapidly.

Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

India Has Become World's Third-Largest Aviation Market: President Droupadi Murmu

India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world and is growing rapidly, with the number of airports increasing to 147 from just 74 in 2014, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday. "Up to 2014, the number of airports in the country was 74, it has now increased to 147. Today India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world. The UDAN Yojana has played an important role in this regard," she said.

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu said the country's aviation sector is also growing rapidly. UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) is the government's ambitious regional air connectivity scheme and UDAN flights have carried around 1.15 crore people over the last six years.

Talking about the India Railways, Murmu said a modern and semi-high-speed train has become part of it in the form of Vande Bharat Express. She also said the Indian Railways is emerging as a modern institution and many inaccessible areas are being added to the rail map of the country.

"Inaccessible areas of Jammu Kashmir and northeast are also being connected by railways. Major railway stations of the country are being modernised. Indian railways is fast moving towards becoming the world's largest electric railway network. We are also rapidly expanding indigenous technology -- KAVACH -- to make Indian railways safer," she said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'