India has only 49 air ambulances, VK Singh informs Lok Sabha

Earlier this week, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh in a Lok Sabha session said that there are only 49 operational air ambulances in India by 19 operators.

"Around 4,100 patients have hired ambulances during the last three years," Singh said in his reply to a written question in Lok Sabha.

Air ambulance services are available in rural areas on a need and availability basis, he noted.

"There are 49 air ambulances (airplane and helicopter) operating under aero medical transportation (AMT) by 19 non-scheduled operators in the country," Singh said. While Delhi has 39 air ambulances, Maharashtra has five, he noted. Kerala has two air ambulances, while Odisha, West Bengal and Gujarat have one each, he further said.

(With inputs from PTI)

