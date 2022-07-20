Vietjet is offering 16,688 promotional tickets with super low-fare tickets starting at Rs 9 applicable to all routes linking New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bangalore to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc in honour of the recent 17 direct connections from India to Vietnam. The appropriate travel window, which applies to all routes between the two countries, is from August 15, 2022, to March 26, 2023.

Recently, Vietjet has announced 11 additional new India-Vietnam routes, making it the largest carrier operating between the two countries in terms of capacity, with a total of 17 services. The nine new routes linking Ahmedabad/ Hyderabad/ Bangalore with Hanoi/ Ho Chi Minh City/ Da Nang will operate from September onwards with four weekly flights each. Just in time for the year-end holidays, the two other new routes, including Mumbai/New Delhi to Da Nang, will also get operational.

Vietjet currently operates four services linking New Delhi/Mumbai with Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City on 3-4 flights per week each. The New Delhi/Mumbai - Phu Quoc services will commence operation on September 8 and 9, respectively, with 3-4 flights per week.

Vietjet's direct flight network of up to 17 routes offers passengers with more convenient and cost-saving travel opportunities than ever before. Travelers can now take the five-hour flights to their favourite destinations in Vietnam without taking any transit flights as before. The new direct flights will make it easier and more affordable for Indian travelers to visit not only Vietnam but also connect to other Southeast Asian destinations such as Bali, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Taipei, etc. through Vietjet's South - Southeast - Northeast Asia connectivity.