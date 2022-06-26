We may criticize India a lot when it comes to roads, potholes, air/rail infrastructure and so much more, but once in a while, we do feel thankful for residing in India. Recently, Jay Kotak, son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak experienced something similar where long queues, flight delays, and long stretches at the check-in counter in the US’s Boston airport made him put up an appreciation post for the Mumbai international airport.

Jay recently travelled to the Harvard Business School for his 5th-year reunion where he called the US ‘a nation in decay,’ and flying to India felt like returning to a ‘better place’ in a series of tweets.

“In the US for my Harvard 5th year reunion. A nation in decay. Inflation is perceptible. Cities are dirtier. Every day, gun violence headlines. Airport lines, and flight delays, stretch for hours. The average person is pessimistic. Flying to India feels like returning to a better place,” the tweet read.

He further showed his disappointment by tweeting a picture of passengers standing in long endless queues at the check-in counter. “This is Boston Airport. The 5-hour line to check-in,” his other tweet read. He then compared Boston to the Mumbai international airport, which is the second busiest airport in India after Delhi. He pointed out how Mumbai airport handles more passengers daily and the waiting lines are fewer, counters are staffed and the airport is new and clean.

“Mumbai airport handles MORE passengers than Boston. Yet, there are few lines. All counters are staffed, and the airport is new and clean. Flights are cheaper. India works.”

Netizens joined him in appreciating India as they shared their ‘similar awful experiences’ on Twitter. “Exactly. I travelled today. Took us 3 hours to clear immigration. Missed connecting flight. Took us 4 hours of running around to get new flights. Top it up - 1 hour check-in line for the hotel at 8 pm!! This is an easy problem to solve,” tweeted a netizen.

“I was in the US last month. Subway stations in Manhattan were very old, poorly lit, no escalators, and nowhere close to our metro. Out of 4 domestic flights I took, 2 cancelled, no proper reason was shared even after asking. Yellow cab drivers behaviour worse than Delhi auto,” tweeted Saket Agarwal.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is the second busiest airport in India in terms of managing domestic and international passenger traffic after Delhi. It was recently ranked at the 65th spot on Skytrax’s top 100 World Airport Awards list 2022.

