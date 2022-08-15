India@75: IAF to soon get 5th Gen advanced fighter jet AMCA, design revealed

The Indian Air Force is one of the most advanced defence forces in the world with a fleet that can put any country to shame. IAF has the most advanced fighter jet fleet in the region and also in the world. However, India still lacks a 5th Gen fighter jet, which is considered the most advanced fighter jet in the world and only a few countries in the world has this type of aircraft. To give an insight, the United States has Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, while China has Chengdu J-20 and Russia has Sukhoi Su-57. These are the only three countries with the advanced 5th generation fighter jet. On the other hand, India is readying its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme to rival these nations.

Former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria announced that the development of 5th Generation advanced multi-role combat aircraft has been launched. Recently a tweet revealed the wind tunnel model of the AMCA, highlighting the design of the fighter jet. As seen in the image, the jet will get a dual engine configuration.

Finally a fine clear image of a wind-tunnel model of India‘s AMCA.



Not sure however if it represents the selected configuration?!



(Image via @Rotarran from SecretProjectsForum) pic.twitter.com/hkOI3jWg6x — @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) August 6, 2022

IAF's most advanced fighter jet

If we see the current fleet of the Indian Air Force, India has mostly foreign-sourced fighter jets, leaving aside HAL-made Tejas LCA, that will serve as the first line of defence for India and will replace the ageing MiG-21 Bison. However, among the most advanced planes with the IAF is the French-made Dassault Rafale, which is a 4.5 Gen plane at best. While India can get the Russia-made Sukhoi Su-57 as its most advanced fighter jet, IAF has pitched strongly for an indigenous weapons platforms and will rely on the supersonic AMCA, being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

AMCA Wind Tunnel model

The prime features are the Diverterless Supersonic Inlet (DSI) and a 3D ‘bump’ that prevent radar waves from bouncing off the engine blades/turbines, becoming a major stealth feature.

It then sports in what appears to be an Infrared Search and Track (IRST) above the nose cone on the left outside the cockpit canopy. Cued with an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, it is used to enhance medium and long-range detection of targets.

However, the model shows it to be mounted on a cylindrical stand, which is odd, considering that such protrusions compromise stealth as it gives a greater surface for radar waves to bounce off from and return to their source.

Thus, its frontal Radar Cross Section (RCS) would be higher, meaning when scanned from the front, the likelihood of it being detected is greater.

Along with the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30 MKI and Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, the AMCA will be IAF's backbone in the coming decades. A naval version of the 5th Generation fighter will also be developed for Indian Navy's aircraft carriers which currently operate the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29K.

According to IAF's Air Staff Requirements (ASR) for the AMCA issued in April 2010, the aircraft must have a high degree of stealth, ability to carry weapons internally as well as externally, internal fuel capacity, be able to super cruise and perform the role of both air-to-air to air-to-ground attacks. With the AMCA will primarily engage targets at beyond visual range, it will also have a powerful thrust vectoring engine for supermanoeuvrability for better dogfighting capabilities.

The all-weather multirole AMCA is likely to have twin-engines with stealth features. It will in all probability be single-seater combat aircraft.