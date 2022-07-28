NewsAviation
FIGHTER JET

Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Barmer, Rajasthan: Watch video

The Indian Air Force's MiG-21 has crashed in Bhimda village in Baytoo of Barmer District of Rajasthan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 11:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Barmer, Rajasthan: Watch video

A fighter jet belonging to Indian Air Force (IAF) has crashed in a village in Rajasthan, the collector of the district said "It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu. He said he was on the way to the site of the incident.

The fighter jet involved in the incident is reportedly a two-seater MiG-21 fighter jet from the 1960s used by the Air Force. The jet made by Mikoyan is one of the very essential jets of the Indian Air Force. Built mainly for air interception with a secondary role of ground attack, the MiG-21 is capable of operating in restricted spaces and hence played an important role in the Kargil War.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI
 

