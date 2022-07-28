A fighter jet belonging to Indian Air Force (IAF) has crashed in a village in Rajasthan, the collector of the district said "It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu. He said he was on the way to the site of the incident.

The fighter jet involved in the incident is reportedly a two-seater MiG-21 fighter jet from the 1960s used by the Air Force. The jet made by Mikoyan is one of the very essential jets of the Indian Air Force. Built mainly for air interception with a secondary role of ground attack, the MiG-21 is capable of operating in restricted spaces and hence played an important role in the Kargil War.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Barmer district. Further details regarding the pilots awaited pic.twitter.com/5KfO24hZB6 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

