topStoriesenglish2603655
NewsAviation
ALH DHRUV

Indian Defence Forces Ground ALH Dhruv Helicopter In View Of Recent Crashes

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv has been recently involved in multiple crashes along with the crash of the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy in the past.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Indian Defence Forces Ground ALH Dhruv Helicopter In View Of Recent Crashes

Indian defence forces have grounded the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv in view of the recent crashes with the chopper. The move has been made as a precautionary measure to prevent any further accidents. The choppers will stay grounded for more than a month for two. The decision was supplemented by the chopper crash on May 4, claiming the lives of Indian Army personnel.

ANI quotes defence officials saying, "In view of the crash in which one Army jawan lost his life on May 4, operations of the ALH Dhruv choppers have been halted as a precautionary measure by the force."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar