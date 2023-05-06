Indian Defence Forces Ground ALH Dhruv Helicopter In View Of Recent Crashes

Indian defence forces have grounded the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv in view of the recent crashes with the chopper. The move has been made as a precautionary measure to prevent any further accidents. The choppers will stay grounded for more than a month for two. The decision was supplemented by the chopper crash on May 4, claiming the lives of Indian Army personnel.

ANI quotes defence officials saying, "In view of the crash in which one Army jawan lost his life on May 4, operations of the ALH Dhruv choppers have been halted as a precautionary measure by the force."