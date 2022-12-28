Indian group returning from Thailand slaps passenger on Thai Smile Airways flight: Watch VIRAL Video

A group of men returning from Thailand on a Thai Smile Airways flight were captured on video slapping a fellow passenger. The viral video has been shot by another passenger inside the flight and captures altercation between a group of young Indians and another male passenger. As seen in the video, the air hostess tries to pacify the situation initially when both the sides were engaged in a heated argument.

However, the argument soon converted into a physical altercation, where the group can be seen continuously hitting the other passenger. The reason behind the altercation is not clear yet. In the video, two other flight attendants can be seen, one making the announcement on the plane, urging passengers to sit down, while the other one approaches the seats at the end of the video.

Not many smiles on this @ThaiSmileAirway flight at all !

On a serious note, an aircraft is possibly the worst place ever to get into an altercation with someone.

Hope these nincompoops were arrested on arrival and dealt with by the authorities.

As per initial reports, the flight was coming from Thailand and was scheduled to land at the Kolkata's Netaji Subhash International Airport. The incident occurred over foreign soil and hence DGCA hasn't registered a case in the matter.

A few days ago, an IndiGo flight attendant engaged in a heated argument with a passenger returning from Turkey.