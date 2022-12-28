topStoriesenglish
Indian group returning from Thailand slaps passenger on Thai Smile Airways flight: Watch VIRAL Video

The viral video shot by another passenger inside the Thai Smile Airways flight captures an altercation between a group of young Indians and another male passenger. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 11:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

A group of men returning from Thailand on a Thai Smile Airways flight were captured on video slapping a fellow passenger. The viral video has been shot by another passenger inside the flight and captures altercation between a group of young Indians and another male passenger. As seen in the video, the air hostess tries to pacify the situation initially when both the sides were engaged in a heated argument.

However, the argument soon converted into a physical altercation, where the group can be seen continuously hitting the other passenger. The reason behind the altercation is not clear yet. In the video, two other flight attendants can be seen, one making the announcement on the plane, urging passengers to sit down, while the other one approaches the seats at the end of the video.

As per initial reports, the flight was coming from Thailand and was scheduled to land at the Kolkata's Netaji Subhash International Airport. The incident occurred over foreign soil and hence DGCA hasn't registered a case in the matter. 

A few days ago, an IndiGo flight attendant engaged in a heated argument with a passenger returning from Turkey. 

