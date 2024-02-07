Indian Motorcycle Unveils Exquisite Roadmaster Elite: Check Full Details

Indian Motorcycle, renowned for its legacy of crafting exceptional rides, has pulled the veil off its latest masterpiece – the Roadmaster Elite. This limited edition marvel, based on the Roadmaster platform, promises to redefine luxury touring in the motorcycle realm. With only 350 units slated for production worldwide, the Roadmaster Elite exudes exclusivity and sophistication.

Aesthetics and Design

The Roadmaster Elite boasts a captivating tri-tone paint scheme, featuring Indian's signature Red Candy, Dark Indian Motorcycle Red Candy, and Black Candy. This distinctive palette, coupled with exclusive badges, ensures the Roadmaster Elite commands attention while retaining its classic appeal. From its iconic round headlight to the expansive fairing, every aspect of the design exudes elegance and style.

Roadmaster Elite Features

Indulging riders in unparalleled comfort, the Roadmaster Elite is adorned with premium features and meticulous attention to detail. Polished footrests, a gloss black dash, and color-matched stitching on the seat elevate the aesthetics. Furthermore, the inclusion of a tinted windscreen enhances both style and functionality, catering to the discerning rider's every need.

Equipped with top-of-the-line components, the Roadmaster Elite promises a superior riding experience. LED headlights illuminate the path ahead, while 10-spoke alloy wheels ensure stability and performance. The heated and cooled seats guarantee comfort in diverse weather conditions, while the 7-inch touchscreen display, accompanied by a 12-speaker audio system, provides entertainment on the go. Additionally, saddlebags offer ample storage space, making long journeys a breeze.

Roadmaster Elite Specifications

The Roadmaster Elite consists of an impressive 1890cc, air and oil-cooled V-Twin engine. Generating 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, this powerhouse mated to a 6-speed gearbox, ensures thrilling acceleration and effortless cruising. It is paired with telescopic front forks, a mono-shock at the rear, and disc brakes on both ends.

With its striking design, premium features, and unparalleled performance, it sets a new standard in the realm of two-wheeled extravagance.