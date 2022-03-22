India's domestic air traffic on a rise, 7.7 million passengers travelled in February 2022

India’s February domestic air passenger traffic growth witnessed an increase on a sequential basis due to easing Covid travel restrictions, along with pent-up demand and base effect.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country’s scheduled domestic flight operations ferried 76.96 lakh passengers last month. On a sequential basis, the sector had ferried 64.08 lakh passengers in January this year.

However, on a year-on-year basis, India's domestic air passenger traffic volume slipped (-) 1.68 percent in February 2022. In February 2021, the traffic numbers stood at 78.27 lakh.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Feb 2022 were 141.04 lakh as against 155.61 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, thereby registering annual growth of (-) 9.36 percent and monthly growth of (-) 1.68 percent," the DGCA said in its February data report.

The report also said that the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of February stood at 0.45 percent.

"During February 2022, a total of 327 passenger related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of February 2022 has been around 0.42," read the report.

