IndiGo Airline Adds Kenya To International Network, Announces Mumbai-Nairobi Direct Flight Sevices

IndiGo, India's largest domestic air carrier is on a rapid international expansion, aiming to become one of the biggest international airlines in India. Following the same, IndiGo has announced Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, as the 27th international and 105th overall destination in the 6E network. The airline opened bookings for daily non-stop flights between Mumbai, India's financial capital, and Nairobi, Kenya's largest city starting August 5, 2023. This new route marks IndiGo's entry into the African subcontinent and brings numerous benefits to both business and leisure travellers.

The maiden IndiGo flight 6E 1853 will fly from Mumbai on Aug 05, 2023 at 06:10 and will reach Nairobi at 09:40. The return flight 6E 1854 from Nairobi will fly at 10:40 and will reach Mumbai at 19:25. The regular flight ops will start on Aug 6, 2023 at 02.10 from Mumbai and will reach Nairobi 5.40. The flight will return from Nairobi at 6.40 and reach Mumbai at 15.25.

Nairobi, the capital of Kenya is known to offer Africa's magnificent safaris, along with rich heritage. Travellers can explore attractions such as the Karen Blixen Museum, or have up-close encounters with graceful giraffes at the Giraffe Centre. The Nairobi National Park is home to black rhinos, while there's also Karura Forest and Samburu National Park.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of direct flights between Mumbai and Nairobi, a significant step towards strengthening the bilateral ties between India and Kenya. With India emerging as Kenya's third largest trading partner and witnessing increased investments, this new air route will further enhance our economic ties too.

Kenya is our first destination country in Sub-Saharan Africa and encompasses Savannah, Lakelands, as well as mountain highlands. From Nairobi, the capital, safaris can visit the Maasai Mara as well multiple other National Parks & Wildlife Reserves, opening numerous options for tourists. With our expanding network, we remain committed to fulfilling our promise of delivering ontime, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences to our valued customers.”