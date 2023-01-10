IndiGo airline clarifies mid-air brawl on Delhi-Patna flight, says no such altercation took place

IndiGo airlines on Monday refuted an incident reported of two drunk passengers causing havoc on a Patna-bound flight from the national capital and said that no such altercation has taken place. "With reference to the incident that took place onboard 6E 6383 from Delhi to Patna, the matter is under investigation with the authorities. We would like to clarify that there was no altercation onboard the aircraft, as what is being reported in some sections of social media," IndiGo airlines said in a tweet.

The airlines issued clarification hours after the media reported that the airport police have arrested two passengers for allegedly creating havoc in an inebriated state on Sunday night. Patna Airport SHO Robert Peter said that the police took action after the manager of IndiGo filed a written complaint against the accused.

He further said that the accused would be produced before the court. The alleged brawl took place on IndiGo flight number 6E-6383. According to the sources, before landing, Indigo informed Air traffic controllers (ATC) that two passengers were carrying liquor.

The passengers were stopped by the crew members for consuming alcohol and they apologised in writing for the incident, the sources told ANI. In another similar incident, a drunk passenger allegedly urinated on the blanket of a female passenger on the airline's Paris-New Delhi flight last month.

Airline regulator DGCA has sought a report from Air India on an incident. (ANI)