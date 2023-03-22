IndiGo Airline's Boeing 777 Wearing New Livery Revealed By Turkish Technic

Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair and overhaul center of Turkish Airlines has revealed the IndiGo's Boeing 777 plane wearing the airline's white and blue livery. IndiGo wet leased the wide body Boeing 777 plane for its international operations, more specifically on Delhi-Istanbul route under the Codeshare agreement with the Turkish Airline. Indigo is currently operating these flights with aircraft painted in Turkish Airlines livery. However, with Turkish Technic finishing the paint work of the plane in the IndiGo livery, the airline will soon deploy the plane on India-Istanbul route.

IndiGo, India’s largest domestic air carrier with over 55 percent market share, deployed Boeing 777 aircraft on Delhi- Istanbul route, effective February 01, 2023. Turkey has emerged as one of the most popular tourist destinations from India post pandemic. The Boeing 777 aircraft is a preferred aircraft for many airlines in India and abroad, replacing the ageing Boeing 747 for long haul routes.

It's time for the big reveal! The Boeing 777 in @IndiGo6E's livery looks absolutely stunning. Don't you agree? #TurkishTechnic #IndiGo pic.twitter.com/aMDNOuSHCy — Turkish Technic (@TurkishTechnic) March 21, 2023

The Boeing 777 has the seating capacity of 400 passengers in a dual class configuration. Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo Airline recently said that the brand is focusing on internationalisation of operations. It plans to start flights to Nairobi, Jakarta and some central Asian destinations.

On the other hand, Turkish Airlines is looking for cooperation with Air India as the carrier is expanding in the Indian market, reported PTI, quoting a top executive. Turkish Airlines CEO & Board Member Bilal Eksi pitched for more cooperation with Indian carriers and said that it can cooperate with Air India as that will also support both counties as well as tourism.

"We are not getting enough (of Indian market)... We are trying to expand. This is the time for Turkish Airlines to expand operations in India," he said. He noted that there was not enough capacity between India and Turkiye, which is also a wedding destination for many Indians. "We can work together with Air India... Can earn together and support both countries," he said.