Indigo Airlines Issues Travel Advisory For Goa Flights Amid Runway Closure; Check Your Flight Status

Indigo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying to and from Goa's Manohar International Airport (GOX/MOPA) due to temporary runway unavailability.

The airline took to Twitter to inform travellers of the potential disruptions, advising them to stay updated on their flight status and reach out to the airline's crew or on-ground team for immediate assistance.

In a tweet, Indigo stated: "#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to temporary runway unavailability, flights to/fro #Goa (GOX/ MOPA) are getting impacted. For immediate assistance, feel free to reach out to our crew/on-ground team and to check flight status, visit https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj"

The advisory, marked with the hashtag #6ETravelAdvisory, highlights the airline's commitment to keeping passengers informed during this period of disruption.

The closure of the runway at Goa's newly developed airport has necessitated the cancellation or rescheduling of several flights, causing inconvenience to travellers.

The temporary runway unavailability at Manohar International Airport, also known as MOPA, is expected to significantly impact flight schedules.

Indigo Airlines, one of the major carriers operating in and out of Goa, has been actively managing the situation by rerouting flights and providing alternative travel arrangements where possible.

Passengers travelling to or from Goa are advised to check their flight status regularly through the provided link or the airline's official channels.