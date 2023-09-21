IndiGo Announces Flights To San Francisco Via Codeshare Connection With Turkish Airlines

IndiGo Airlines, India’s largest domestic air carrier, has announced codeshare connections to San Francisco via Istanbul, effective September 25, 2023. This expansion of IndiGo's codeshare network in partnership with Turkish Airlines now links to five destinations across the United States of America. Further, with the launch of the San Francisco route, IndiGo's codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines will expand to connect travellers to a total of 39 destinations. IndiGo will launch daily Istanbul-San Francisco flight under the codeshare agreement.

The establishment of a connection between India and San Francisco is expected to prove beneficial for leisure, educational and business passengers of both the nations. This new connection will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity, which has seen a massive growth in recent times. IndiGo recently launched flights to 8 countries in 2023.

San Francisco on the West Coast of the United States is renowned for its iconic attractions such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, and historic cable cars. The city is often referred to as the Silicon Valley for IT professionals, given its proximity to the epicenter of the tech industry. The city is home to major tech companies and startups, offering ample career prospects and networking opportunities for IT experts.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are extremely pleased to announce the latest connection to San Francisco via Istanbul as part of our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. Our first entry into the Bay Area famed for its natural beauty, cable cars, Victorian houses and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco is also a gateway to the thriving IT industry at Silicon Valley.

This connection to California enhances travel options for passengers, marking our fifth destination in the US after New York, Washington, Boston & Chicago. As we expand our global network and connect people with favored destinations, we remain committed to delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our extensive network.”