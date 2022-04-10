Indian airline Indigo has become the sixth-largest carrier in the world. As per the data released by the Official Airline Guide (OAG), a UK-based organisation, Indian airlines hold the sixth rank in the world in terms of passenger volume for March 2022. As per the report, the airline has managed to carry more than 2.02 million passengers till March 28, earning it the rank in the top spot. It is also to be noted that the airline is also in the top ranks regarding frequency and capacity.

IndiGo ranked seventh among the leading airlines in terms of seat capacity in March 2022, up 41.3 per cent month over month and 14.7 per cent year over year, according to OAG's frequency and capacity trend. The OAG Frequency & Capacity Statistics data includes statistics on airport and route capacity, as well as a list of the 20 largest worldwide airlines by flights based on monthly data. IndiGo is the only airline from India to appear on this list.

IndiGo has evolved from a single plane carrier to a fleet of 276 aircraft since its establishment in August 2006. As of January 2022, the airline is India's largest passenger airline, with a market share of 55.5 per cent. IndiGo has a total of 97 destinations, including 73 domestic and 24 internationals.

It is to be noted that in April, the airline announced the resumption of regular operations of more than 150 international flights from several Indian airports. After the resumption, they have added more new routes to their domestic network. In addition, Indigo has recently partnered with Qantas, Australia's national carrier to start the first direct flights between southern India and Australia.

