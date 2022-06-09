Indigo enters codeshare partnership with American Airlines after Qatar Airways

American Airlines and IndiGo have signed a codeshare agreement that would allow the former to sell seats on the latter's flights on the Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Mumbai routes. Only the New York-Delhi route is now served by American Airlines. This isn't the first time IndiGo has partnered with an overseas airline to codeshare. Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Air France-KLM have already signed codeshare agreements with them.

"American and IndiGo plan to expand the codeshare in the near future to include more than a dozen additional destinations in India (in addition to Bengaluru and Mumbai)," the statement by American Airlines said.

American Airlines and IndiGo had in September last year announced that they are entering into a codeshare agreement.

"IndiGo is a premier Indian carrier, and through our codeshare agreement, customers can book travel on IndiGo via Delhi to and from two of India's most popular destinations, Bangalore and Mumbai," said Anmol Bhargava, Vice President of Global Alliances and Partnerships, American Airlines.

In the month of April, Indigo reactivated its codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways after resuming the regular flight operations following the Covid-19 pandemic. IndiGo at the time was operating 154 flights per week between Doha and eight Indian cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur. Currently, IndiGo has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and American Airlines.

Prior to that, Australian carrier Qantas said it was finalising a codeshare partnership with Indian carrier IndiGo. India had, on March 27, resumed scheduled international flights after a Covid-19 induced hiatus of two years.

With inputs form PTI