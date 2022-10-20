Indigo expands its domestic flight network, introduces 8 new flights ahead of Diwali

IndiGo has announced the commencement of eight new, exclusive flights on the Bhopal-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Jammu, Ranchi-Bhubaneswar, and Indore-Chandigarh routes in its winter 2022 timetable in an effort to improve domestic connectivity. The Bhopal-Udaipur flight will be a Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) route and will improve accessibility across the states as one of these new linkages. These locations serve as production hubs for a variety of industrial items and are renowned for their breathtaking picturesque tourism locations. There are a lot of waterfalls close to Ranchi that are accessible with ease. On the banks of the Sabarmati River, Ahmedabad is well-known for its diamond cutting, a range of mouthwatering snacks, and its famous cotton textiles. Jammu is well known for its formidable ziarats, stunning palaces, forts, and forests.

Similarly, Bhopal is known as the City of Lakes due to its various natural and artificial lakes and has major industries engaged in producing cotton textile, jute, and electrical products. Bhubaneswar is known for its temples; the city is a major centre of attraction for tourists from far and wide. Udaipur is known for its rich historical wealth in terms of forts, palaces, and lakes. Chandigarh has been known as a beautiful city with an ode to its cleanliness that compliments the tourist destinations.

Also read: Kedarnath chopper crash: Helicopter services to pilgrimage site resume after fatal accident

Indore boasts of rich history and rapid industrialisation with the prominence of a thriving cotton handloom industry, magnificent palaces and temples, street food, and night markets. Enhanced accessibility in these cities will help in magnifying the socio-economic and cultural growth of the country.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said: "We are pleased to enhance connectivity and accessibility by introducing exclusive flights on new domestic routes between seven states. We will start direct flights between Bhopal and Udaipur under the UDAN scheme. Enhanced connectivity between the political and commercial capitals of these states will help bolster economic growth through increased trade opportunities and tourist footprint. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, and courteous and hassle-free service across our wide network."

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.

With inputs from IANS