IndiGo flight passengers and cabin crew groove to Garba tunes at Bhopal Airport: WATCH Video

Navratri and Durga Puja are one of the most celebrated festivals in India and people have been waiting eagerly to indulge in the festivities for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. People have been travelling to enjoy these festivals and dance to the tunes of Garba and Pujor dhak. Having said that, passengers travelling from Bhopal-Ahmedabad couldn’t control themselves from grooving to the tunes of Garba at the airport. A video showing the employees of a private airline along with a few passengers and security personnel dancing to Garba tunes at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport has been widely shared on social media. The video was retweeted by Bhopal Airport.

The video was shot on Monday evening when passengers were waiting to board a Bhopal-Ahmedabad flight of IndiGo, said an airport official. Some staff members of the airline started dancing to Garba tunes played on a mobile phone, he said. A few passengers and two women security personnel also joined them. They had time on hand as boarding had been delayed, the official added. The dancing continued for ten minutes until the announcement of the gate opening for boarding.

This is not the first time IndiGo has impressed netizens with such a move. Earlier as well, the airline has surprised netizens with its in-flight announcements but with a ‘twist.’ A few months ago, a pilot on a Bengaluru-Chandigarh flight made an announcement in Punjabi and English which induced happiness in the passengers' minds.

(With inputs from PTI)