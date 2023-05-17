IndiGo Inducts Second Boeing 777 Aircraft, To Deploy On Mumbai-Istanbul Route

IndiGo, the country's leading carrier has inducted its second Boeing 777 aircraft, on damp lease and will begin operations to and fro on the Mumbai- Istanbul route effective from May 17, the company said. The Boeing 777 aircraft has a seating capacity of 400 passengers in a dual-class configuration with 24 business and 376 economy classes. IndiGo has been operating its first wide-body- Boeing 777 aircraft on the Delhi- Istanbul route, which started on February 1, this year. These aircraft have been introduced to cater to the rising demand for international travel from India.

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to induct our second Boeing 777 aircraft on damp lease, which will operate on the Mumbai-Istanbul route. Through this addition, we are delivering on our promise to provide more convenient travel options for people looking to travel between India and Europe this summer."

"Istanbul is a key stop connecting 33 European destinations via our codeshare connectivity. The new aircraft will not only increase capacity on the route but also help in keeping the fares affordable. We are continuously reassuring our customers by delivering on our commitment to being on-time, affordable, courteous, and providing hassle-free connectivity across an unparalleled network," added Pieter.

These flights will cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.