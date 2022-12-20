IndiGo is India's most punctual airline with over 90 percent OTP, DGCA reveals

IndiGo, India’s largest airline with over 50 percent market share is also the most punctual airline in the country, as per the data revealed by aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The DGCA has released on-time performance (OTP) figures for November 2022 and IndiGo has retained its number one spot as the most punctual airline in the country with 92.5 percent OTP. The numbers reveal a close fight between airlines, but IndiGo came back strongly as the number one player in terms of punctuality after several months.

The budget carrier has long dominated India’s domestic skies with its OTP, but struggled for much of this year to maintain timely departures due to various factors. IndiGo has once again been crowned the country’s most punctual airline as per the data at four metro airports (Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai).

In March 2022, IndiGo last attained the best on-time performance with an OTP of 93.9%, beating other airlines. Air India, is the second best performing airline in the country in terms of punctuality and lost a spot as compared to October 2022.

In October, Air India had an OTP of 90.8%, making it the number one airline and this time, it took the second spot in November with 88.2%. Vistara comes next with 85.6% OTP, while AirAsia India, registered 75 percent OTP.

Airlines with highest market share in India (November 2022)

1. IndiGo: 65.01 lakh passengers

2. Vistara: 10.87 lakh passengers

3. Air India: 10.62 lakh passengers

4. Go First: 8.70 lakh passengers

The budget airliner IndiGo from India reported 55.7 per cent market share of the domestic aviation sector and well flew ahead of other airlines during November. Coming at a distant second is Vistara, a Tata Group-Singapore International Airlines JV which secured the second slot with market share of 9.3 per cent. Air India came at the third spot with 9.1 per cent market share. Both Air India and Vistara are Tata Group airlines, which means Tata now has close to 20 percent market share in India.