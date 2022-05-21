IndiGo offers India to Singapore return flight tickets at Rs 18,383

In a bid to attract more consumers, IndiGo has started offering consumers flight tickets for direct flights between India and Singapore for as low as Rs 18,383. However, the lowest priced ticket is for flights from Tiruchirapalli. The prices of the ticket for the direct flight go as high as Rs 24,000, which is from Kolkata. The offer also covers tickets from different Indian states and cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, Lucknow, Ranchi, Gorakhpur and many other cities for connecting flights.

These offers are expected to increase the number of travellers going from India to Singapore. It is to be noted that these fares are only applicable for one-way tickets from the airlines. The news was shared through the official Twitter handle of the airline with the caption saying, "Work becoming a chore? Escape to Singapore for as low as ₹18,383. Book your hassle-free journey today." They also shared the prices of the tickets from different cities.

Earlier, the airlines were also offering return airfare on India to Turkey route starting at Rs 34,999. IndiGo currently operates daily direct flights from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport to Istanbul International Airport. Apart from Delhi, IndiGo is also offering connecting flights from 8 other Indian cities to Turkey, including Mumbai, and Chennai, among others, with one-way fares starting at Rs 21,546.

IndiGo started operating direct flights to Turkey from March 20, 2019, making it the airline’s 16th international destination. During the lockdown, the flight services were stopped, and with govt announcing of the resumption of international flights from March 2022, IndiGo has restarted its direct flights to Istanbul again.

IndiGo has deployed its Airbus A321 plane for a popular destination for Indians. IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft, and the airline offers over 1300 daily flights and connects 52 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations.

IndiGo recently has been in controversy regarding their apparent mishandling of incident involving a specially-abled child. On May 7, the staff of Indigo barred a specially-abled teen accompanied by parents from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in "a state of panic".