Budget air carrier and India’s largest airline IndiGo is offering return airfare on the India to Turkey route starting at Rs 34,999. IndiGo currently operates daily direct flights from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport to Istanbul International Airport. Apart from Delhi, IndiGo is also offering connecting flights from 8 other Indian cities to Turkey, including Mumbai, Chennai, among others, with one way fare starting at Rs 21,546.

IndiGo started operating direct flights to Turkey from March 20, 2019, making it the airline’s 16th international destination. During lockdown, the flight services were stopped and with govt announcing the resumption of international flights from March 2022, IndiGo has restarted its direct flights to Istanbul again.

IndiGo has deployed its Airbus A321 plane for the popular destination for Indians. IndiGo has a fleet of over 200 aircraft, and the airline offers over 1300 daily flights and connects 52 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations.

IndiGo recently irked India’s aviation watchdog DGCA and Aviation Minister for their apparent mishandling of incident involving a specially-able child. On May 7, staff of Indigo barred a specially-abled teen accompanied by parents from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in "a state of panic".

Following this, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had ordered probe and asked the airline to submit a report. The DGCA inquiry found inappropriate handling of passengers by the IndiGo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations.

DGCA also issued a show cause notice to the concerned airline through its authorized representative to explain as to why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances, reads a statement. It further mentioned that to meet the ends of justice, the Airline has been provided an opportunity for personal hearing as well as for making written submissions in next ten days from today i.e. till 26th of May 2022.

