trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669929
NewsAviation
INDIGO

IndiGo Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Door On Bengaluru-Bound Flight, Arrested

The man on IndiGo's Nagpur-Bengaluru flight allegedly attempted to open the emergency exit door of the aircraft while the cabin crew were briefing the passengers.

Last Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 04:16 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IndiGo Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Door On Bengaluru-Bound Flight, Arrested Image for representation

A passenger was arrested for allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit door of an Indigo flight from Nagpur to Bengaluru prior to take-off, police said on Monday. The man identified as Swapnil Holey had boarded Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight 6E 6803 from Nagpur at around 10 pm on September 30, they said.

According to police, the passenger was seated next to the emergency exit door of the aircraft. Before takeoff, while the crew members were briefing passengers, the man allegedly attempted to open the door.

Also read: Air India To Begin Kochi-Doha Direct Flight Services From October 23

After the flight landed at the Kempegowda International Airport here at 11.55 pm, Holey was escorted by the airline's staff to the police station, a senior police officer said. He was scheduled to take a flight to Bangkok on October 1, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the airline staff, an FIR under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused passenger was arrested in connection with the incident, he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train