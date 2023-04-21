IndiGo Passengers Dance On Sapna Chaudhary's Song During Flight, Raises Safety Concerns: Watch Viral Video

Incidents of air rage have been on the rise in the post-pandemic period. The videos of such incidents have become a common sight on social media platforms. Changing that, here we have a video of a bunch of happy travellers dancing on an IndiGo flight. The video of the passengers dancing to a Haryanavi Song, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, is gaining lots of attention from social media users. Furthermore, it has triggered a bunch of reactions from social media users on the internet.

The now-viral video was posted on the social media site about six days ago with the caption saying, "This is how a Sapna Chaudhary song hits at 37,000 ft in the air.". In the video, travellers can be seen dancing in the aisle of an aeroplane to Sapna Chaudhary. Behind the audience, the anchor, Jay Karmani (the person who shared the video), can be seen playing the song loudly on a boombox.

Also read: Delhi's IGI To Become First Indian Airport With Four Runways; New Terminal Launch In Sept 2023

The video has now got over 38 thousand views and is getting a lot of reactions from users. While a portion of the social media users were delighted after watching the video, others were concerned about the safety of the passengers and the aircraft.

One of the users commented on the post, "How they are allowing people to do this...isn't it dangerous?" Other social media users followed the trial, "How can it be possible shameful where are crews."

It is to be noted that dancing on a plane during a flight can be dangerous. Every moment a person is not strapped onto a seat during a flight can pose a serious threat. There have been incidents in the past when people onboard got injured because of not using safety equipment during the flight. Furthermore, there is always a risk of turbulence-based injuries for the passengers. It is crucial for passengers to have seatbelts lightly tied around their waist while on the flight.