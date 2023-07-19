IndiGo Removes Woman Pilot From Duty After Video Of Her Getting Thrashed In Delhi Goes Viral

IndiGo, India's biggest airline has derostered a woman pilot after a video of her getting thrashed in Delhi, along with her husband goes viral. Allegedly, the woman pilot working with IndiGo and her husband tortured their 10-year-old domestic help. Following which, a group of people, reported to be the relatives of the minor girl confronted the couple at their Dwarka based residence and thrashed them. The video has since gone viral, and Delhi Police has confirmed the authenticity of the video.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by IndiGo. We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile employee has been derostered from official duties," said IndiGo in an official statement.

The husband of the woman pilot, also works as an airline staff, though his airline employer is not yet confirmed. The girl has been medically examined and the case has been registered under sections 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour Act, 75 JJ Act. Both the accused have been detained by the Delhi Police, reported ANI.



As per information, Dwarka Police Station received information regarding the mistreatment of a child's domestic help at around 9 am on Wednesday. It was found that a 10-year-old girl is employed as domestic help for the last 2 months by a couple.

The couple allegedly beat her, and burned her using a hot clothes iron, as reported by various media channels. This was noticed by a relative of the girl on Wednesday and this led to a crowd gathering at the couple's residence and confronting them.

Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan informed about the action taken in the case and said, "We reached the spot and found that a 10-year-old girl has been kept as domestic help by a couple. Her medical examination was conducted in which some injuries and burn marks came to the fore. A case has been registered. Both husband and wife have been detained and are being arrested. Counselling of the child has been done."