IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Pakistan, pilot finds defect in aircraft

IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi after the pilot reported technical snag in the aircraft, reports ANI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 09:41 AM IST
  • IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad bound flight makes emergency landing
  • The flight was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi after pilot detected a technical snag
  • The defect is currently being examined by the airport authorities

In yet another incidence, IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi after pilot detected a technial snag in the aircraft. The defect is currently being examined by the airport authorities. Airline is planning to send another aircraft to Karachi. 

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot obeserved a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a release. This is the 2nd Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in 2 weeks. 

Recently, an IndiGo flight flying from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted to make a landing in Jaipur, Rajasthan as a precautionary measure. Based on the reports the flight had vibrations in the engine. In the recent past, there have been multiple incidents of technical problems in flights from various airlines leading to emergency or diverted landings.

