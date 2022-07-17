In yet another incidence, IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi after pilot detected a technial snag in the aircraft. The defect is currently being examined by the airport authorities. Airline is planning to send another aircraft to Karachi.

After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad: IndiGo airlines — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot obeserved a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a release. This is the 2nd Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in 2 weeks.

Recently, an IndiGo flight flying from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted to make a landing in Jaipur, Rajasthan as a precautionary measure. Based on the reports the flight had vibrations in the engine. In the recent past, there have been multiple incidents of technical problems in flights from various airlines leading to emergency or diverted landings.

