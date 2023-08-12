IndiGo Starts Delhi-Baku Flight Services, Connects India With Azerbaijan

IndiGo is working on the expansion of its international flight network. With this new flight, the airline will improve connectivity with Central Asia. Specifically, the Indian carrier will operate flights four times a week between Azerbaijan's capital Baku and India's capital Delhi, starting from August 11. It is worth mentioning that Baku is the 30th international destination and 108th overall destination n the airline's network.

Apart from improving connectivity and trade between the cities, the services will provide travellers with a journey full of cultural experience. It is to be noted that this is the first direct flight service between Baku and Delhi.

Adding to it, by expanding its codeshare network with Turkish Airlines, the airline has been able to expand its international network. IndiGo now has the possibility to launch operations on European routes as a result of this partnership.

Before this, IndiGo airlines announced services between Tbilisi and Delhi. Improving the connectivity between India and Georgia. It is to be noted that the Georgian city is the 29th city in the airline's international network.

Prior to this, IndiGo announced that starting on August 7, 2023, Indonesia would become its 28th overseas site. IndiGo will be the first airline to provide a direct service between Jakarta and Mumbai. The airline claims that these flights, which would significantly cut the trip time to Jakarta, were developed in response to the rising demand for travel to Indonesia.

The airline recently began operating flights to Nairobi, Kenya, its first stop in Africa. Improved connectivity between India and Africa is made possible by this new aircraft and the network of African carriers.

IndiGo is currently both India's busiest domestic airline and its largest international airline, with a market share of over 55 percent and service to 29 foreign sites.