IndiGo starts Indore-Jammu direct flight services, check timings here

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) V.K Singh flagged off IndiGo’s direct flight between Indore and Jammu on March 28.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said, "Today marks an important day in the history of Indian Civil Aviation as the crown of India will be connected with the heart of India.

With the commencement of the direct flight between the two cities, Indore will now have 28 daily flights. 632 weekly flights will be operating out of Madhya Pradesh. The airline will be deploying its A320, a 150-seater twin turbofan engine passenger aircraft that is primarily used on Domestic routes.

The Indore-Jammu flight will operate four times a week, a statement from IndiGo said. The flight will depart from Indore at 10:10 AM and land in Jammu at 12:05 PM on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, it said. The return flight will depart from Jammu at 12:35 PM and land in Indore at 2:45 PM on the aforementioned four days.

"My aim is to develop 1 or 2 cities in every state which are fully connected with the entire country and in Madhya Pradesh, Indore has achieved this. Previously, Indore was connected with 12 cities but in 6 months, we have connected Indore to 22 cities such as panaji, Kishangarh, Raipur, Belgaum, Gwalior, Pune, Nagpur etc," he said.

"Apart from Jammu, we have connected Indore with Visakhapatnam and Chandigarh from today onwards," he further added. The people of Indore and its adjoining areas will be benefitted by getting direct air connectivity to Jammu which will facilitate seamless movement of passengers between Indore and Jammu and vice-versa.

IndiGo representatives handed over the first boarding pass to Scindia as a token of appreciation and later to a passenger Preeti Sharma, who said she was waiting for such a service for a long time in order to visit Vaishno Devi Temple.

With these new commercial flights, common people will get multiple options to travel between these places which will boost the tourism potential and increase the economic activity of both regions, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

