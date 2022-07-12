IndiGo to become India’s first airline to have Recaro ‘comfortable’ seats

In order to improve the passenger experience, Recaro "comfortable" seats will be installed in each of IndiGo's 75 new Airbus aircraft starting in January 2023. Safran's "Dragonfly" seats are included in IndiGo's current fleet of over 280 Airbus aeroplanes. According to a joint statement from IndiGo and Recaro, the 'BL3710' economy class seat from Recaro will be installed on 75 Airbus aircraft commencing in January 2023, including A320neo and A321neo models.

India's largest carrier IndiGo will be the first airline in the Indian sub-continent to feature the BL3710 seat of Recaro, it mentioned.

"The combination of the ergonomic design and weight of less than 10 kg per passenger has made the BL3710 economy class seat a bestseller since it first entered the market in 2019," it noted.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said, "As we expand our network, domestically and internationally, to cater to the travel demand, the comfortable seats will be key to upgrading the customer experience on board IndiGo."