IndiGo to connect Thiruvananthapuram to Abu Dhabi, Damman from June 15

IndiGo will start its Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi (UAE) flight services from June 15 and Dammam (Saudi Arabia) from July 1, reports PTI. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
  • IndiGo will soon commence new international services to UAE and Saudi Arabia
  • Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi flight service will start from June 15
  • Thiruvananthapuram-Dammam flight ops will start from July 1

In view of the long-standing demand of air passengers to launch more flights to the Gulf countries, the Indian low-cost airline IndiGo will soon commence new international services to UAE and Saudi Arabia. The airline will start its flight operations from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from June 15 and July 1 onwards, respectively.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi flight service will start on June 15 with an Indigo flight leaving here at 9:30 pm and reaching Abu Dhabi at 12:10 am. The return flight would take off from Abu Dhabi at 1:30 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7:15 am, the release said and added that there will be three such services in a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The daily flight service to Dammam will start on July 1, it said. The Indigo flight to Dammam would leave Thiruvananthapuram at 7:55 am and arrive there at 10:10 am. The return flight will take off from Dammam at 11:35 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7:10 pm, the release said. Bookings for both services have started, it added. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

