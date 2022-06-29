Indigo to operate three more flights on Delhi-Leh route to meet high demand

Due to growing demand, IndiGo announced it will start operating extra flights on the Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar, and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes from July 1. To meet the growing traffic on the Delhi-Leh route, the action has been taken. In addition to this new route, Indigo has been increasing its operations on other routes that go to both domestic and international locations.

"We are pleased to strengthen our network by adding frequencies on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar, and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes, catering to increased demand for travel to Ladakh Uttarakhand, and Kashmir," Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said in a statement.

IndiGo has been witnessing high demand on the Delhi-Leh route, and with this new service, we will have three daily flights from Delhi to Leh, he noted.

"We are getting a good response to our Lucknow- Pantnagar flight, and with the increase in frequency, this flight would now operate five days a week," he mentioned.

Earlier, the airline also announced that it will be operating a flight on the Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi route. The flights were started in view of the long-standing demand of air passengers to launch more flights to the Gulf countries. The airline will start its flight operations from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Dammam in Saudi Arabia from June 15 and July 1 onwards, respectively.

The Thiruvananthapuram-Abu Dhabi flight service wasd started on June 15 with an Indigo flight leaving here at 9:30 pm and reaching Abu Dhabi at 12:10 am. The return flight was to take off from Abu Dhabi at 1:30 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7:15 am, the release said and added that there will be three such services in a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.