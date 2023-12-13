Ayodhya Airport To Get First Flight On Dec 30; IndiGo Reveals Routes, Schedules

IndiGo, one of India's most preferred air carriers, has now added Ayodhya to its list. This comes out as the 6th domestic destination and the 118th overall destination in the 6E network. The low-cost airline will operate the inaugural flight from the soon-to-be-inaugurated Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram International Airport, Ayodhya. The inaugural flight will land in Ayodhya on December 30, 2023. The commercial operations for direct flights between Ayodhya and Delhi will operate from Jan 6, 2024. As revealed by the operator, Ayodhya will then be connected with Ahmedabad from January 11 onwards.

With the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for January 2024, the city is poised for a significant surge in travel activity. These new flights will provide pilgrims direct access to Ayodhya, from Delhi and Ahmedabad and further across the unparalleled 6E network across India and overseas.

Also Read - Uttar Pradesh To Soon Have Nine New Airports By 2025: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of operations from IndiGo's 86th domestic destination, Ayodhya. The new flights connecting Delhi-Ayodhya and Ahmedabad-Ayodhya will bring Ayodhya to the country’s aviation map. Given Ayodhya's historical and cultural significance, our new flights will provide ease of access to the city for pilgrims as well as other tourists. As India’s leading carrier, it is our endeavour to provide our customers with seamless connectivity across the country and we are committed to delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences.”

Delhi-Ayodhya Flights

From January 10, 2024, IndiGo will start operating daily direct flights from Delhi to Ayodhya and back. The flight will take off from Delhi at 11:55 AM and will land in Ayodhya at 1:15 PM. As for its way back, the plane will take off from Ayodhya at 1:45 to land in Delhi at 3:00 PM. On January 6, 2024, the plane will operate on the same schedule.

Delhi Ahmedabad Flight

From Ahmedabad, IndiGo will only operate flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The flight will depart from Ahmedabad at 9:10 AM to arriva in Ayodhya at 11:00 AM. From Ayodhya, the plane is scheduled to depart at 11:30 AM to arrive in Ahmedabad at 1:40 PM.