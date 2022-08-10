NewsAviation
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT

Govt issues new guidelines for International Air Passengers, makes it mandatory to share travellers detail, here's WHY?

International Air Travel Update: With new rules announced, India has joined the list of 60 countries collecting details of both departing and arriving international air passengers.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 02:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Govt issues new guidelines for International Air Passengers, makes it mandatory to share travellers detail, here's WHY?

The government of India has made it mandatory for airlines and travel agents to share details of the international travellers with Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC), 24 hours before Departure and Arrival. The new rule was announced in the Union Budget 5 years ago, however, the framework has now been prepared and with this, India has joined the list of 60 countries collecting details of international air passengers.

Why govt collects data?

The main reason behind collecting data is that the government wants to do a risk analysis of the passengers so that it can keep an eye on those travellers who leave the country after a situation like financial fraud. Also, information about payment methods, credit cards, etc. will be used to detect and resolve the Loopholes.

Govt will use this information for tallying the data of income tax payers, so that those who have filled wrong returns in ITR can be caught before leaving the country. The data of those who go abroad, will help the government to stop many types of smuggling.

Govt to keep information about those going abroad and coming to India

- Ministry of Finance issued notification on August 8

- All airlines, their authorized agents will share the details of passengers with the government

- This information will have to be given 24 hours before the journey

- All this information will have to be given to NCTC-P i.e. National Customs Targeting Centre-Passenger

- This is the department of the government under CBIC

- This agency does risk analysis of passengers

- Airlines will have to give information like travel, destination, PNR, payment mode, luggage, passport, gender etc. through a special form

- All this information will be kept under confidentiality

Live Tv

international flightAir travelGovernment RuleTravel UpdateLatest Travel Ruleairport

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?
DNA Video
DNA: Dulichand Agarwal gives credit to DNA for his win at KBC
DNA Video
DNA: Who can compete against PM Modi in 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be talk of changing the situation of Bihar?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What do people gain from the politics of power change?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's 'opportunistic' politics
DNA Video
DNA: What were the signs showing collapse of NDA-JDU alliance?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?