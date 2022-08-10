The government of India has made it mandatory for airlines and travel agents to share details of the international travellers with Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC), 24 hours before Departure and Arrival. The new rule was announced in the Union Budget 5 years ago, however, the framework has now been prepared and with this, India has joined the list of 60 countries collecting details of international air passengers.

Why govt collects data?

The main reason behind collecting data is that the government wants to do a risk analysis of the passengers so that it can keep an eye on those travellers who leave the country after a situation like financial fraud. Also, information about payment methods, credit cards, etc. will be used to detect and resolve the Loopholes.

Govt will use this information for tallying the data of income tax payers, so that those who have filled wrong returns in ITR can be caught before leaving the country. The data of those who go abroad, will help the government to stop many types of smuggling.

Govt to keep information about those going abroad and coming to India

- Ministry of Finance issued notification on August 8

- All airlines, their authorized agents will share the details of passengers with the government

- This information will have to be given 24 hours before the journey

- All this information will have to be given to NCTC-P i.e. National Customs Targeting Centre-Passenger

- This is the department of the government under CBIC

- This agency does risk analysis of passengers

- Airlines will have to give information like travel, destination, PNR, payment mode, luggage, passport, gender etc. through a special form

- All this information will be kept under confidentiality