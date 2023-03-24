Israel's National Carrier El Al Resumes Delhi, Mumbai Non-Stop Flight Services

Israel's national airline, EL AL, announced that it would resume nonstop service from Mumbai and Delhi in late October after a three-year hiatus. The airline will run two non-stop weekly flights to Delhi on either a Boeing 787 or Boeing 777, and four non-stop weekly flights from Mumbai to Israel on the Boeing 737 with business and economy class.

The sale of the tickets for these flights will commence next month, the Israel Tourism Ministry said in a statement. The overfly agreement with Saudi Arabia and Oman for Israeli airlines was recently finalised, allowing for a shorter flight duration of 5.5 hours for Mumbai and 6.5 hours for Delhi, the statement said.

"We anticipate there will be high demand for these flights due to vast business activity between the two countries, as well as constant growth in Indian tourism to Israel," Shlomi Zafrani, EL AL VP of Commerce and International Affairs, said.

Air India is scheduled to increase the frequencies of its existing three daily flights per week to five daily flights per week from March 26, as per the statement. In addition, the now Tata Group-owned airline will be starting to operate direct flights in the sectors from Mumbai and Bengaluru by June and October, respectively, with competitive prices, it added.

With PTI Inputs