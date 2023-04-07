Japan Military's UH-60JA 'Black Hawk' Helicopter Crashes With 10 Onboard, Wreckage Found

A Japan military's UH-60JA chopper also known as Black Hawk went missing on Thursday, with 10 people on board. Later, the wreckage of the chopper was found, confirming the crashing of the helicopter in the sea. Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said rescuers were scanning waters off southern Japan to look for the deceased and survivors, if any, reported ANI. Gen. Yasunori Morishita, chief of staff of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF), said two pilots, two mechanics, and six passengers are among the missing personnel, including Lt. Gen. Yuichi Sakamoto, a top GSDF commander.

He further said that the UH-60JA helicopter's pieces seemed to be in the sea and rescuers are still looking for survivors. As per Aviation Safety Network, the crash is one of the deadliest military aviation accident to occur in Japan since 1995 if no survivors are found. The four-blade, twin-engine UH60 helicopter, known as the Black Hawk, vanished from radar screens near Okinawa's Miyakojima Island, at about 3.55 p.m. on Thursday, reported IANS.

The chopper, glorified by a movie going by the same name, went off the radar shortly after taking off to survey nearby land features, the military said. The chopper was originally scheduled to return to Miyako Island at 5:05 p.m.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters in Tokyo, "We are putting maximum priority on human life and rescue operations." A lifeboat printed with GSDF signs was also in a folded state, carrying no one on it, said the military officer.

Oil and objects including what could be part of a rotor blade were found in the sea area where the accident is believed to have occurred, according to the Japan Coast Guard who dispatched patrol ships to nearby waters in search for the helicopter.