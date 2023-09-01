Karnataka: Passengers Travelling From Shivamogga Airport To Get Subsidy On Flight Ticket; Details Here

The Karnataka Minister for Infrastructure Development, Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil announced a subsidy of Rs 500 for every on-site availed ticket to travel from Shivamogga airport.

Speaking at a function to mark the commencement of flight services from Shivamogga Airport, Minister Patil said, “To facilitate air travel for ordinary citizens, the Shivamogga Airport will provide air ticket facilities on-site and additionally, a subsidy of Rs 500 will be extended on each ticket purchased here for one year.”

Also read: Go First Lessor Receives NCLAT Permission To Inspect Leased Aircraft



Patil expressed confidence that the flight service to Shivamogga would catalyse industrial, economic, tourism, and educational growth in the region. He outlined the government's focus on extending direct flight services to major cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Tirupati.

To accommodate Airbus-320 flights and night landings, the airport will be equipped according to revised plans, he added. He also lauded the efforts of Yediyurappa and other leaders for making this dream come true. The initial response has been positive, with tickets booked in advance for three weeks, Patil stated.

A dream nurtured for nearly two decades came to fruition on Thursday (August 31) as a passenger aircraft touched down at Kuvempu Airport here at 10.45 a.m.

On board the Indigo flight that departed at 9.55 a.m. from Bengaluru KempeGowda International Airport were Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, MP B.Y. Raghavendra, and MLAs Araga Jnanendra, B.Y. Vijayendra among others.

With this development, Shivamogga Airport became the first to be operated and maintained by the state government through its Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KSIIDC).

Situated 15 km away in Sogane, the airport has been constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crore (exclusive of land acquisition expenses), making it the first of its kind in the Malenadu region. Its role as a vital connecting hub for Malenadu and Central Karnataka districts is expected to be significant. Surrounding districts like Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Chitradurga, and Haveri are also likely to benefit from its operations.

As passengers disembarked from the smoothly landed flight, a water cannon salute marked the celebratory moment. District in-charge minister Madhu Bangarappa and the airport staff welcomed the passengers by offering roses and distributing sweets to each passenger who arrived on the maiden flight.

The Shivamogga Airport will offer daily services to and from Bengaluru, with a departure time of 11.25 a.m. and an arrival time of 12.25 p.m. Flights connecting commuters to Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi by Indigo is set to commence on September 10. On the other route, flights from Bengaluru will depart at 9.50 a.m. and land in Shivamogga at 11.05 a.m.