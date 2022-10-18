Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: How bad weather can result in a deadly air disaster? EXPLAINED

A very tragic incident took place earlier today when a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed after takeoff from the Kedarnath shrine near Garud Chatti in Rudraprayag at around 11.40 am. An investigation has been initiated by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). DGCA has further ordered a detailed probe into the crash of a helicopter near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. According to DGCA, Aryan Aviation Bell-407 helicopter VT-RPN took off from Kedarnathji Dham for GuptKashi. The weather was cloudy over Garud Chatti, and due to poor visibility and heavy fog, all six pilgrims along with the pilot died on the spot. In a valley near Garud Chatti, a loud noise was heard and the helicopter caught fire.

Many helicopters as well as plane crashes have occurred in the past due to bad weather conditions. Earlier this year, a report revealed that visual illusions, faulty windshield wipers, and bad weather conditions are responsible for crashes. Degraded visual cues of orientation caused by low visibility and sub-optimal performance of the Pilot In Command windshield wiper leads to visual illusions causing errors in distance and depth perception, which then results in crashes.

Also read: Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: Tragic air crashes in India involving BELL choppers

Here’s the list of India’s most deadly helicopter crashes in the past:

General Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash (2021): This is one of the most tragic chopper crashes where the former chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat along with his wife were killed. Bad weather conditions were responsible for this crash. Apart from General Bipin Rawat and his wife, 12 others were killed who were onboard the Air Force Mi-17 V5 chopper. The helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

Kedarnath helicopter crash (2018):

An Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed while flying on a state government mission near Kedarnath. The incident took place during the landing near the helipad. However, all four aircrew and two ground crew members, who were onboard survived the mishap.

Sitapur helicopter crash (2014):

At least even IAF personnel, including two officers, were killed when an IAF’s ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. The pilot gave a ‘may-day’ (emergency) call and soon after that there was a loss of contact on radar and radio. The officials were flying from Bareilly to Allahabad.

Kedarnath air tragedy (2013):

Three choppers crashed while conducting rescue operations during the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. One of the most important pilgrimage places of India witnessed massive cloudbursts, leading to heavy rain and as many as 23 people including Air Force personnel were killed in the helicopter crashes.

Chittoor helicopter crash (2009):

Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, died when the Bell 430 helicopter crashed in a dense forest while flying to a village in Chittoor district on September 3, 2009. The bad weather conditions lead to the crash and death of the then-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.