Kedarnath Helicopter crash: List of chopper crashes near the pilgrimage site in Uttrakhand

In a tragic incident, an Aryan Aviation operated Bell 407 helicopter crashed in Kedarnath today on October 18, 2022. All seven people, including six pilgrims and one pilot were killed in the incident. While Kedarnath is a popular pilgrimage where people go to worship Lord Shiva, the location is such that one can't go by road till the shrine. Historically, the journey was travelled by foot, spanning over several days. However, with the introduction of helicopter services, it has become easier for people to reach the shrine within a few minutes, finishing the whole journey in one day. This convenience factor has led to increased frequency of helicopter services, which has resulted in a handful of crashes over the years. DGCA has announced a probe into the incident, but this is not the first time a chopper has crashed in Kedarnath.

Kedarnath Helicopter crash incidents

2013

21st June: Chopper deployed for rescue operations crashes in Uttarakhand, both pilots were reported safe. A helicopter of private carrier Prabhatam Aviation crashed while on its way to Gaurikund during a rescue operation.



2013 June: Three choppers crashed while conducting rescue operations during the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. As many as 23 people including Air Force personnel were killed in the crashes.



24th July 2013: The pilot and the co-pilot of a private chopper were killed as it crashed minutes after taking off from flood-hit Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

2018

3rd April 2018: One person was killed and three others injured when an Indian Air Force (IAF) cargo helicopter caught fire while landing in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath.

2019

Sept 23rd, 2019: Helicopter crash-lands in Kedarnath, all 6 passengers safe.

2022

Soon after the incident, the relief and rescue teams swung into action. Following the unfortunate incident near Garud Chatti and jungle Chattin in Rudraprayag District. After the incident, President Droupadi Murmu, CM Pushkar Dhami, and Aviation Minister shared their condolences after the incident. The helicopter in the incident was operated by Aryan Aviation and DGCA has announced a probe into the incident. Here is a list of companies that operate helicopter services in Kedarnath.