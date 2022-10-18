NewsAviation
Kedarnath Helicopter crash: List of companies that offer Chopper services near shrine

Here's a list of aviation companies that offer helicopter services near Kedarnath temple; the list includes names like Pawan Hans, Aryan Aviation, Thumby Aviation and more.

Oct 18, 2022

In an unfortunate incident, a Bell 407 helicopter crashed in Kedarnath while carrying pilgrims. The crash resulted from poor visibility and claimed the lives of 7 people onboard. Among the seven people, six were pilgrims and one pilot. Soon after the incident, the relief and rescue teams swung into action. Following the unfortunate incident near Garud Chatti and jungle Chattin in Rudraprayag District. After the incident, President Droupadi Murmu, CM Pushkar Dhami, and Aviation Minister shared their condolences after the incident. The helicopter in the incident was operated by Aryan Aviation and DGCA has announced a probe into the incident. Here is a list of companies that operate helicopter services in Kedarnath.

Companies operating helicopter services in Kedarnath: 

Aryan Aviation operates helicopter services between Kedarnath and Guptkashi

Thumby Aviation operates HeliTaxii services between Phata-Shri Kedarnath helipad.

Pawan Hans is the latest helicopter service in Kedarnath, operating from Phata 

Krystal Aviation covers the services from Dehradun - Kedarnath - Dehradun

Himalayan Heli is one of the helicopter services that cover the distance near the shrine

Arrow Aircraft covers the distance between Guptkashi-Kedarnath-Guptkashi with its helicopter services

Arrow Aircraft offers services between Sersi - Kedarnath - Sersi

Chipsan Aviation, like Pawan Hans, operates services from Phata

Pinnacle Air Pvt Ltd operates services to Kedarnath Dham from Phata

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also offered his condolences over the tragic incident and said, "very sad news has been received of some casualties in the unfortunate helicopter crash at Garuda Chatti near Kedarnath. SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. A detailed inquiry has been ordered into this tragic incident." Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the helicopter crash incident near Kedarnath. He offered condolences to the kin of the deceased.

